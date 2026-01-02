Angel Studio’s faith-driven animated movie, David, maintains a firm hold at the United States box office, showing consistency against big banner productions even on New Year’s Eve. The movie has been in theaters since December 19, and the steady support from moviegoers has helped David score the 2nd biggest second Wednesday ever for a faith-based animated film. This speaks volumes about how well it is connecting with families.

David Box Office Performance So Far

Currently, David stands at $58.6 million in global box office figures, according to Box Office Mojo. An incredible $58.5 million of that sum has come from the United States itself, from more than 3,000 theaters. It means close to 99.8% of its collection has come from the domestic market. The film had a production budget of around $61 million, and it has still managed to stay among the top 6 titles during the holiday season.

David Box Office Summary

North America – $58.5 million

International – $114,000

Total – $58.6 million

On New Year’s Eve, it surpassed The King of Kings’ second Wednesday number of around $822,000. Therefore, it has now recorded the second-highest-grossing second Wednesday ever among faith-driven animation movies, sitting only below The Prince of Egypt’s $3.7 million.

Christmas Success & Aim For A Big Domestic Finish

David made a strong mark on Christmas Day by earning $4.5 million and later touched $12.5 million in its second weekend after Christmas. Each milestone has slowly built its momentum, and now David steps into the new year with growing audience support and a steady theater presence.

The third weekend arrives with a lot of confidence, and the film looks ready for one more financial lift. With this pace, David now aims for a domestic haul of around $70 to $80 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

