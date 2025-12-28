Angel Studios’ faith-driven animation, David, continues to gain momentum with steady strength as viewers discuss it and draw more people to theaters. In only 8 days since its December 19 release in the US, the film has grossed more than $40 million domestically while sharing space with James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, Sydney Sweeney’s The Housemaid, and The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. The momentum has remained firm for over a week and has not shown a significant slowdown.

David Box Office Performance So Far

The film now stands at $41.8 million in the US after delivering the highest-ever opening weekend for a faith-driven animation movie. The opening weekend brought in $22 million from 3,118 theaters, with an impressive average of $7,055 per screen.

David Box Office Summary

North America – $41.8 million

International – $114,000

Worldwide – $41.9 million

The Christmas week added more energy. Monday added $3.6 million, and Tuesday climbed higher to $4.3 million, with a rise of nearly 20%. Christmas Eve dipped to $2.5 million, but Christmas Day bounced back strongly with $4.5 million, reflecting a massive 77% surge, as per Box Office Mojo.

The Boxing Day then opened the second weekend with $4.7 million, marking a 50.9% drop from last Friday’s $9.6 million debut day, yet still landing as the second highest second Friday ever for a faith-based animated film.

David Competes Strongly With Other Faith-Based Animation Films

The box office numbers gain even more weight when compared to other faith-driven animation titles. The King of Kings still holds the biggest second Friday mark with $6.6 million, while The Prince of Egypt managed around $4.2 million. Even with those giants in the conversation, David managed to carve out its position while facing a 115-screen loss at the start of the second weekend, which makes the performance look even stronger.

David Second Weekend Prediction & Expected Drop

Currently, David appears headed for a second weekend domestic finish, with a projected range of $11 million to $14 million in the US, accompanied by a drop of 36% to 50%. The film continues to build a clear narrative of endurance and audience trust, and with every passing day, its presence grows stronger as one of the most talked-about animation releases of the season.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Housemaid North America Box Office: Sydney Sweeney & Amanda Seyfried’s Horror Flick Explodes On Boxing Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News