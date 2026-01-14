Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson’s musical biopic Song Sung Blue continues to add to its box office total, powered by strong word of mouth from viewers. The Focus Features release has stayed among the top 10 titles in the US since its release, and after 18 days, the film remains active in 2,262 theaters across the country.

Song Sung Blue Box Office Performance

The movie’s worldwide earnings now stand at $41.2 million, with domestic audiences driving most of the business. The US market contributes 76.6% of the total, translating to $31.6 million, while overseas markets add a modest $9.6 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Song Sung Blue Box Office Summary

North America – $31.6 million

International – $9.6 million

Worldwide- $41.2 million

The crowded release schedules have not pushed the film out of relevance. Even after losing 443 theaters last weekend, Song Sung Blue still secured the 9th position on the US weekend chart, standing its ground against several heavyweight titles sharing screens nationwide.

Song Sung Blue Latest Weekend Earnings & Screen Average

Last weekend, Song Sung Blue delivered $3.1 million in its third weekend earnings, reflecting a 47% decline from the holiday-boosted second weekend haul of $5.8 million. The per-screen average landed at $1,376.

Song Sung Blue’s production costs stand at $30 million, placing the break-even target near $75 million. However, current trends suggest a domestic finish ranging between $38 million and $45 million.

Song Sung Blue Plot & Cast

Hugh Jackman stars opposite Kate Hudson, who plays Claire Sardina, while he portrays her husband, Mike. Their journey through music and marriage forms the emotional center of the film. The cast also includes Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi. This project marks Brewer’s first feature since Coming 2 America in 2021 and brings Jackman back into the world of musicals nearly a decade after The Greatest Showman.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

