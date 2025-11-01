Hugh Jackman is aiming for another run at the Oscars with his new film Song Sung Blue, which opened to strong reviews after premiering at the AFI Film Festival on October 26, 2025. The musical drama, written and directed by Craig Brewer, tells the story of a Milwaukee couple who form a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning & Thunder.

The movie is inspired by Greg Kohs’ 2008 documentary. It will be released in theaters on Christmas Day, alongside other award contenders like Marty Supreme, The Testament of Ann Lee, and No Other Choice.

This Christmas, dream huge. Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson star in SONG SUNG BLUE, featuring the iconic songs of Neil Diamond. Only in theaters December 25. pic.twitter.com/N9gZiRbyhg — Song Sung Blue (@songsungbluemov) September 9, 2025

Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Lead A Musical Love Story In Song Sung Blue

Hugh Jackman stars opposite Kate Hudson, who plays Claire Sardina, while he portrays her husband, Mike. Their journey through music and marriage forms the emotional center of the film. The cast also includes Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi. This project marks Brewer’s first feature since Coming 2 America in 2021 and brings Jackman back into the world of musicals nearly a decade after The Greatest Showman.

Song Sung Blue Rotten Tomatoes Score Shows Strong Start

After its premiere, Song Sung Blue slowly began gathering reviews, and as of November 1, it holds an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 12 critics’ reviews. While the number is likely to shift as more critics weigh in, the early response suggests that audiences are in for something heartfelt. It is a step above some of Jackman’s previous scores, including The Greatest Showman’s 58%, and close to his Marvel outing Deadpool & Wolverine, which landed around 78%.

Kate Hudson’s Awards Buzz Builds Momentum

Hudson, who last earned an Oscar nomination for Almost Famous back in 2000, is being mentioned again in the race for Best Actress. However, competition is stiff with Rose Byrne’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You and Amanda Seyfried’s The Testament of Ann Lee seen as frontrunners.

For Hugh Jackman, Song Sung Blue continues his long connection to musical storytelling. His Oscar-nominated role in Les Misérables and his success with The Greatest Showman established him as one of the few actors capable of bridging Hollywood blockbusters and stage-inspired cinema.

