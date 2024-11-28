It turns out that Matthew McConaughey has something to say about Kate Hudson’s cheeky comments during their on-screen kisses. Hudson once chatted with Gwyneth Paltrow about her Fool’s Gold kiss with McConaughey, and let’s just say it wasn’t all romance. She hilariously recalled their smooch being interrupted by McConaughey’s snotty face. “Every time I kiss McConaughey, it’s like there’s always something happening,” Hudson told Paltrow, laughing. Wind, salt, snot—you name it.

Well, McConaughey isn’t shying away from the truth. In a fresh interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, he admits Kate Hudson wasn’t wrong. “We’re in the ocean, I come up gasping for air, then we swim to each other,” McConaughey recalled. “There’s a lot of salt water and snot involved.” Not exactly the dreamy love scene we all imagined, huh? And after the take, he remembers thinking, “Did that actually look good?” Spoiler: The crew wasn’t impressed either and asked for another take.

But here’s where it gets real: McConaughey has his own love story now, and it’s just as swoon-worthy. In his new memoir Greenlights, he opened up about meeting his wife, Camila Alves. The moment he first saw her? He didn’t say, “Who is that?” No, he went with, “What is that?” McConaughey described how Alves seemed to float across the room, and that was it—he was hooked.

Now, McConaughey and Alves are a happy power couple with three kids. Meanwhile, Hudson’s hilarious take on her kissing history is definitely keeping fans entertained. Maybe there’ll be no snot next time Matthew McConaughey and Hudson share a kiss on-screen—just pure movie magic.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Sean Diddy Combs ‘Physically Abused’ His Staff & Threatened To Kill Them? All We Know About Prosecutors’ Claims

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News