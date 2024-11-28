Sean Diddy Combs is on a mission to make headlines every day. Amid the disgraced rapper and his attorneys’ efforts to continue filing bail applications, prosecutors for the Southern District of New York brought forward new accusations against Diddy. In a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, the prosecutors alleged that the music mogul’s physical violence was directed at both his staff and at romantic relationships.

Prosecutors Say Sean Diddy Combs Have A Violent Past

In the latest development of Diddy’s ongoing case, prosecutors claimed that the rapper has a history of violence towards his partners. “Often behind closed doors, the defendant engaged in acts of violence against women, including throwing them to the ground, dragging them by their hair, kicking, shoving, punching, and slapping them,” they reported in the court docs, per The Mirror.

“He manipulated, coerced, and extorted women, including by plying them with drugs, threatening to withhold financial support, and threatening to disseminate sex tapes that the defendant had made of their sexual encounters. He [intimidated] women, including by displaying firearms, threatening them, showing up at their homes unannounced, and attempting to beat down the door — on one occasion with a hammer,” the docs went on.

Prosecutors further highlighted Diddy’s alleged abuse to his staff, who “have described the defendant threatening to kill them, throwing objects at them, and being struck, punched, and shoved by the defendant, and seeing him do the same to others.”

Sean Diddy Combs Has Been Jailed Without Bail

Since getting arrested, the 55-year-old has been jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York, without bail. He is awaiting trial for charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy’s court date is set for May next year. He has denied all the allegations brought against him and continuously maintained his innocence.

The hip-hop star’s attorneys have attempted to get him out on a $50 million bail bond. However, prosecutors oppose it, claiming he tampered with witnesses and has used unauthorized techniques for communication while in jail. He has already been denied bail three times following his arrest in September.

Subramanian is expected to make a decision on his bail this week. If Diddy gets his release, he will be confined to a three-bedroom apartment in New York. He will not have access to internet and three guards will be posted around the property.

