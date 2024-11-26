It is going to be a long year for Sean Diddy Combs. The disgraced rapper could be spending this year’s Thanksgiving either behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center or under house arrest in a New York City apartment, depending on a federal judge’s decision regarding his latest controversial request.

The 55-year-old might be praying for the best because if things don’t work out and his fourth bail attempt is denied, he will have to settle for a far less luxurious jailhouse Thanksgiving.

Sean Diddy Combs’ Potential Thanksgiving Feast

The detention center’s Thanksgiving menu includes cereal and pastries for brekkie, turkey roast with mashed cranberry sauce, and a festive pie for lunch. Dinner could be better, with peanut butter and jelly sarnies and crisps. This is what a unique celebrity prison gourmet looks like.

Sean Diddy Combs Has Been Turned For Bail Thrice Already

Diddy has already been denied bail three times, despite offering up a $50 million bond backed by his Miami home and agreeing to 24/7 house arrest, as judges labeled him a “threat to the community.”

The media mogul has been slapped with charges of racketeering, prostitution, and sex trafficking, all of which he has denied, and will remain in his prison cell until his trial in May 2025. The accusations brought against him include several sexual assaults, some allegedly involving underage victims.

According to the Irish Star, prosecutors also claim that Diddy has been involved in questionable activities inside the prison, using other inmates’ accounts to make calls intended to sway public opinion and tamper with the jury pool. One prosecutor stated plainly, “Combs is trying to manipulate this case from the inside.”

Despite the overwhelming charges, Diddy remains firm in his innocence and fights for his freedom. However, if the judge changes their mind, the Grammy-winning artist will likely have a canteen-style Turkey Day meal in 2024.

