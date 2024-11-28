Police are reportedly looking for rapper Lil Xan after the rapper was recorded on a video striking an audience member during his Boston gig last week.

Xan, whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos, was seen punching a concert-goer from the stage. After the man nearly swooned, the 28-year-old threw his microphone at him and then kicked him in the face before the others in the crowd intervened.

Lil Xan is wanted by police after footage showed him assaulting a man at a nightclub, where he hit the man with a microphone & kicked him. The incident was reportedly unprovoked & Xan fled before security could intervene. Cops were called shortly after. pic.twitter.com/E34AfOTR4T — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 27, 2024

Possible Reason For Lil Xan’s Attack on the Audience Member

Even though it was not evident what prompted Xan to attack the unidentified individual, the clip does show the man giving the middle finger to the ‘Betrayed’ singer just before the incident.

The altercation occurred last weekend at a nightclub named the Royale in Boston, Massachusetts, where the singer was performing.

Lil Xan Took Off From the Venue After the Incident

According to TMZ, sources noted that Xan left the venue following the incident before his security team could step in to catch him. Law enforcement sources said police were called around 1.30 am on charges of assault and battery. An eyewitness at the nightclub informed the police that the attack was “unprompted.”

Lil Xan Claim Sobriety for Two Years

Lil Xan, hailing from Redlands, California, gained fame after his first studio album, Total Xanarchy. Lil Xan’s hit song Betrayed from this album landed on Billboard’s Hot 100, peaking at number 64.

Lil Xan released his newest album, Diego, in September. It is his first major release in five years and features 16 new tracks.

Even though the rapper is named Lil Xan, he has publicly shared being sober for over a couple of years and avoiding the drug. He revealed that his decision to launch the anti-Xan movement stemmed from losing his close friend.

In an interview with Complex in 2017, he said, “Rest in peace, Peep. That was a tragedy. It was a wake-up call to a lot of people.”

He continued, “There are still rappers doing what they’re doing. And they will do what they will regardless, but it hit too close to home. I’m not saying it was my turning point in being anti-Xan. I was anti-Xan months and months ago, but it was a wake-up call and a reminder that this s–t is real.”

