Sydney Sweeney has officially delivered the biggest hit of her career in the United States. The Euphoria star, who had a tumultuous 2025 both on and off screen, has been among the top names circulating at the box office right now, and rightfully so. Her Christmas release, The Housemaid, which opened during the holiday period on December 19, has been on a spectacular run at the box office both domestically and overseas. Now, it has achieved a major feat in just 24 days since its release. Let’s see how much the movie earned this weekend.

The Housemaid Box Office Performance

The Lionsgate erotic thriller, reportedly made on a budget of $35 million, has already grossed far beyond its break-even mark. The film now sits only a few million short of the $200 million mark worldwide. Domestic earnings in the United States stand at around $94.86 million (till January 12, 2026), while international markets have contributed a strong sum of about $98.34 million (as last reported). The combined worldwide total now rests at $193.21 million (as per The Numbers).

Domestic – $94.86 million

International – $98.34 million

Worldwide – $193.21 million

Impressive Fourth Weekend Hold

Following three highly successful weekends, The Housemaid extended its strong hold into the fourth weekend as well. The Housemaid collected a solid $11.2 million during its fourth weekend, with a drop of only 25.8%. Such a hold ranks among the strongest within the current Top 10 performing titles in the US market.

The Housemaid Delivers Sydney Sweeney’s Career Best Domestic Box Office Figures

After a series of box office failures last year, including Eden and Christy, the film now represents a career high for Sydney Sweeney. The Housemaid has officially become her highest-grossing movie domestically, surpassing her 2023 romantic comedy Anyone But You, which also starred Glen Powell, and earned around $88.3 million in the United States.

The Housemaid Eyes $120 Million Finish At The US Box Office

The sheer audience demand was also reflected in the theater count during the fourth weekend. The release expanded from 3,070 locations to 3,123, showing continued exhibitor confidence. The movie’s domestic earnings are set to cross the $100 million mark soon, with projections pointing toward a $120 million run in the United States, and further upside depending on the strength of the upcoming days ahead.

The Housemaid: Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Paul Feig, the film follows Millie, a desperate parolee played by Sydney Sweeney, who lands an opportunity as a housemaid for a wealthy couple portrayed by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar. The job initially holds promise, but then reveals disturbing secrets that propel the story forward.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

