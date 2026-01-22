After earning widespread acclaim for his Emmy-winning performance in Adolescence, Stephen Graham is gearing up for another project, and it’s already generating strong buzz as a must-watch thriller. His upcoming film, Heel, is being described as a twisted black comedy crime thriller that promises tension, mystery, and dark humor. Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Jan Komasa, the film’s theatrical release is locked for March 6, 2026. Heel is already shaping up to be one of the most intriguing genre releases of the year, and here’s why it deserves a spot on your watchlist.

1. Stephen Graham’s Presence

From his early breakout roles in Guy Ritchie’s Snatch (2000) and Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York (2002), Stephen Graham has built an impressive career across both film and television. He has appeared in major franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean and Venom and has also delivered strong supporting performances in acclaimed films such as The Irishman (2019). However, it was his multi-hyphenate involvement in Netflix’s massively successful series Adolescence (as an actor, co-creator, co-writer, and executive producer) that truly propelled him into the global spotlight. And if you want to see what Stephen Graham does next after Adolescence, Heel should be right at the top of your watchlist.

2. Bold Premise & Gripping Trailer

To say that Heel’s underlying plotline is bold would be an understatement. Some may even find it a bit far-fetched on paper, but that unpredictability is also the film’s biggest strength.

The story follows Tommy (Anson Boon), a 19-year-old criminal who is kidnapped one night by an unknown figure. When he regains consciousness, he finds himself restrained with a chain locked around his neck. Soon, Tommy realizes he has been taken captive by a deeply dysfunctional family – Chris (Stephen Graham), his wife Kathryn (Andrea Riseborough), and their young son Jonathan – who are determined to “reform” him through extreme methods.

The film’s trailer stays true to this twisted premise, building tension with every scene and keeping viewers hooked from start to finish.

(Viewer discretion is strongly advised.)

3. A Stellar Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score

Heel holds an impressive 94% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, a strong early indicator of just how well the film is landing with reviewers. While ratings can fluctuate as more critics publish their verdicts, a major drop currently seems unlikely given the positive initial reception.

