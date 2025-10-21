Almost every MCU fan dreams of slipping into a superhero suit, saving the world alongside the Avengers, and becoming part of the Marvel legend. But while most of us only get to imagine it, Iman Vellani actually made it happen—and that too at just 23! The Canadian actress didn’t just bag the role of Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel—she embodied it. Vellani gained fame after being revealed as a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel.

Her story isn’t just about landing a big role—it’s about living her fandom dream for real. And according to Sana Amanat, the co-creator of Ms. Marvel, there couldn’t have been a better person to bring Kamala to life. The two share more than a few striking similarities—from their optimism and geeky enthusiasm to their genuine love for the Marvel world.

Happy 23rd birthday to Iman Vellani! She made her acting debut as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in the #MCU. pic.twitter.com/MunpH3Cl7K — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) August 12, 2025

Iman Vellani: The MCU Fan Who Became A Superhero

A die-hard Marvel fangirl long before fame found her, Iman grew up collecting comics, debating Avengers theories, and fangirling over Iron Man, never knowing she’d one day share the same cinematic universe. Sana Amanat helped in the creation of Ms. Marvel and co-hosted the Women of Marvel podcast, revealing that Iman is a hardcore fan of Marvel, similar to her character. In a conversation with Entertainment, Amanat asserted that after meeting Vellani for the first time, she was sure about Vellani portraying the role of Kamala.

She said, “There is so much of Kamala in her because I think Kamala has the same type of view of the world. She looks at the world with eager and hopeful eyes, and I think Iman does that, too. You can’t help but root for her and be drawn to her.

Sana further added, “There are just so many similarities that it felt like such a natural fit to see her put on the costume for the first time [or] see her go into the Khan house for the first time. It just made sense. There’s no other Kamala than Iman Vellani.”

These statements from Sana Amanat made it clear that Iman Vellani is not only reprising the role of Kamala Khan but also living the same in the real world.

5 years ago today unknown Iman Vellani was cast as Ms. Marvel in the MCU. She is now a writer, TV and movie star and so much more. Congrats on the journey so far Iman! pic.twitter.com/dSACysA4fs — Iman Vellani Updates (@ImanVellaniEn) September 30, 2025

From Ms. Marvel To The Marvels: Iman’s Growing MCU Journey

Iman Vellani debuted in the MCU in the role of Ms. Marvel in 2022. Further, she was part of The Marvels in 2023. In both films, Vellani performed and impressed everyone, and the audience loved it. Most recently, the star also voiced in the latest Marvel Zombies, which is a mini-series from Marvel Studios. Currently, the series is streaming live on JioHotstar.

Talking about the future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iman Vellani’s character is expected to be part of Avengers: Secret Wars, which will reset the entire timeline of the MCU. However, there is no official announcement yet.

