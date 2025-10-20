Actor Eric Lively, born on July 31, 1981, in Atlanta, Georgia, is known for his roles in The Butterfly Effect 2, So Weird, The L Word, and 24: Redemption. Coming from a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry, he is the son of actor and acting coach Ernie Lively.

Advertisement

His siblings, Blake Lively, Lori Lively, Robyn Lively, and Jason Lively, are all actors. Notably, since his younger sister, Blake Lively, is married to Ryan Reynolds, Eric Lively is the Deadpool actor’s brother-in-law.

Eric Lively’s Career After The Butterfly Effect 2

After appearing in films such as American Pie (1999), Speak (2004), and The Breed (2006), Eric Lively took on the lead role in the 2006 sci-fi psychological thriller The Butterfly Effect 2. The film follows a young man who discovers he can alter the past through photographs, but each change he makes leads to unforeseen and tragic consequences.

Following The Butterfly Effect 2, he starred in the 2006 sitcom Modern Men and later appeared in Live! (2007), a mockumentary film led by Eva Mendes. That same year, he appeared in Macaulay Culkin’s dark comedy, Sex and Breakfast, and had a recurring role in the action-drama series The Nine. He went on to play the President’s son in Kiefer Sutherland’s TV movie 24: Redemption (2008). His last known film role was in the 2014 comedy BFFs.

Eric Lively’s Films After The Butterfly Effect 2 Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes Score

Let’s take a look at how Eric Lively’s films released after The Butterfly Effect 2 were received by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, ranked in order of their year of release:

The Breed (2006): 29% Live! (2007): 47% 24: Redemption (2008): 80% Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013): 21% BFFs (2014): 100%

As you can see, while Eric Lively’s first two films after The Butterfly Effect 2 didn’t receive very good ratings from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it’s interesting to see that BFFs, which was his last known acting role, earned a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score.

Where Is Eric Lively Now?

According to a 2014 article on Bustle, the 44-year-old actor was reportedly living in Los Angeles, California. However, his current whereabouts and activities cannot be officially confirmed. It remains to be seen whether he’ll make an acting comeback in the near future.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Anne Hathaway Once Admitted She Couldn’t Pull Off Angelina Jolie-Style Movie Kisses, But Shared Some Handy Tips: “It’s A Totally Different Experience”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News