Josh Safdie’s critically acclaimed sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme has emerged as a major contender at the 2026 Oscars, whose winners are set to be announced on March 15, 2026. As the ceremony date approaches, the Timothée Chalamet-led film is expected to receive a late-stage theatrical boost due to increased visibility and renewed audience interest during awards season.

With a current worldwide total of $129.3 million, Marty Supreme ranks as the 45th highest-grossing film of 2025. It sits just behind the Japanese drama Kokuho ($130.9 million) and Anaconda ($131.5 million) on Box Office Mojo’s annual chart. Interestingly, the film is yet to be released in China, one of the world’s biggest theatrical markets, meaning there is room for further growth at the international box office as well.

At the domestic box office, the sports drama has earned $91.9 million and is now edging closer to another acclaimed sports film, one that earned Christian Bale his first and only Academy Award to date. Directed by David O. Russell and released in 2010, we’re talking about The Fighter. It starred Mark Wahlberg in the lead and went on to win Oscars for Christian Bale and Melissa Leo in the supporting acting categories. The question now is how much more Marty Supreme needs to earn to surpass that domestic milestone.

Marty Supreme vs. The Fighter – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how Marty Supreme stacks up against the Oscar-winning sports drama at the box office, based on figures from Box Office Mojo.

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

North America: $91.9 million

International: $37.4 million

Worldwide: $129.3 million

The Fighter – Box Office Summary

North America: $93.6 million

International: $35.6 million

Worldwide: $129.2 million

As the figures show, Marty Supreme currently trails the Christian Bale starrer by approximately $1.7 million at the domestic box office, but it has surpassed the latter in worldwide earnings. However, with its steady momentum and ongoing theatrical run, the Josh Safdie-directed film is expected to close the gap and potentially outgross The Fighter in North America in the coming days. A clearer verdict is expected in the weeks ahead.

More About Marty Supreme

Set in 1950s New York City, the period sports film follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character is reportedly inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Marty Supreme – Official Trailer

