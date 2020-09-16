Money Heist: Alvaro Morte ‘Professor’ Teases Fans For An Exciting Post-Cliffhanger Episode

Alvaro Morte aka Money Heist’s Professor is teasing his fans a lot these days! The Spanish actor keeps on sharing his pictures from the sets thus making them more curious for the next season than before.

Alvaro Morte recently shared a mirror selfie from the sets of Money Heist which speaks so much. While it’s a mirror selfie of Alvaro, there’s more focus on the clothes hanging on a wall. The clothes of Professor have visible white spots on them which could be a hint about a rough defence Professor had. Check out the pic below:

Those who don’t know, Money Heist’s 4th season ended on a cliffhanger where the viewers saw Alicia Sierra finding Professor’s den and spotting him there. The season ended with Professor finding himself in serious trouble.

The 5th season of Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel was confirmed in August. Netflix revealed that Money Heist will end with the conclusion of part 5.

They shared the news with a tweet on their official handle. The post read: “The heist comes to an end.”

Alvaro himself shared the update with his Instagram fans. Sharing a picture of the mask, he wrote, It looks like we are coming to an end…

#lcdp5 💥💥💥💥💥💥”

The shooting of the show will happen in Spain, Denmark and Portugal, with actors Miguel Angel Silvestre and Patrick Criado joining the cast featuring Ursula Cobero (Tokyo), Alvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituno (Lisbon) and Pedro Alonso (Berlin) among others.

“We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band,” said creator and showrunner Alex Pina, adding: “How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of ‘La Casa de Papel’. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

