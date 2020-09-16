Kristen Bell Has No Problem With Her Daughters Drinking 'Unconventional Beverage', Says, "I Don’t Care"

Most of us will agree when we say that the path towards sobriety is not easy. Kristen Bell has been facing a similar situation with husband Dax Shepard, who was an alcoholic before. Fortunately, he is trying hard to maintain his sobriety. Well, we all know that kids tend to acquire habits which are not good for them easily, and this is exactly what has happened with the American actresses daughters.

Apparently, the actress’ daughters are supporting their dad’s ongoing sobriety in a very unique way. With what the actress has revealed, she knows that she might receive a lot of flack. Read on to know more.

Kristen Bell appeared on Tuesday’s premiere episode of the Say Yes! With Carla Hall podcast. The actress revealed that her daughters, Delta and Lincoln have developed a taste for an unconventional beverage. This was in support of their dad’s path towards maintaining his sobriety for the past 16 years.

“I’m going to get a lot of flack for this. And let me start by saying I don’t care,” Bell, prefaces her story. “You’re allowed to give me any advice you guys want, any of these listeners. You’re welcome to tell me I’m a terrible parent. I don’t care. I’m a great parent, I think. I’m learning every day.”

“My husband brought home a six-pack of O’Doul’s last night. And my daughters often ask for O’Doul’s.” Kristen Bell continues, stressing that the drink is nonalcoholic and revealing that her girls have “been at restaurants and ordered” the beers.

She further added, “The reason for this is because when we first had our child, and my husband would put her in the BABYBJÖRN, and we’d walk around the neighbourhood, he’d pop a nonalcoholic beer in his hand and the baby would paw at it and put the rim in her mouth. It’s a sentimental thing for my girls, right? It makes them feel close to their dad.”

Kristen Bell positively said, “We also talk to them very much about [Dax’s] sobriety and the importance of it and why Daddy can’t drink.”

Now confessing something like this takes a lot of courage, isn’t it? What do you think of this confession?

