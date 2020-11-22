Actor Alan Rickman, who we know much better as Professor Severus Snape from the Harry Potter series, will soon entertain and inspire us once again. As per reports, the many diaries of the late English actor will soon be made into a single book titled ‘The Diaries of Alan Rickman’ and be published 2022. Read on for more details.

Rickman’s diaries consist of 27 handwritten volumes, spanning more than 25 years of Rickman’s life and career. The Love Actually actor began writing his journals in the early ’90s to publish them.

As reported by The Guardian, Alan Rickman started this personal project during the 1990s when his career had already taken off. During this period, we saw the Harry Potter star portrayed roles such as Valmont in Les Liaisons Dangereuses at the Royal Shakespeare Company and on the silver screen as Hans Gruber in 1988’s Die Hard, the Sheriff of Nottingham in 1991’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and others.

Alan Rickman’s diaries also documented his career while featuring in the Harry Potter movies, Love, Actually, Sense and Sensibility, Galaxy Quest and more. Rickman’s journals featured entries until his death in 2016, at the age of 69.

Publisher Canongate has acquired the rights to the book. Reportedly tited ‘The Diaries of Alan Rickman,’ it will be edited by Alan Taylor, editor of the Scottish Review of Books. Taylor has earlier put together The Country Diaries, a treasury of pastoral journals by Beatrix Potter, Dorothy Wordsworth and John Fowles.

Rickman’s widow, Rima Horton, told The Guardian “I’m delighted that Canongate will be publishing Alan’s diaries and couldn’t have wished for a finer appointment of editor than Alan Taylor. The diaries reveal not just Alan Rickman the actor but the real Alan – his sense of humour, his sharp observation, his craftsmanship and his devotion to the arts.”

Taylor also told the publication that Alan Rickman’s diaries were anecdotal, indiscreet, witty, gossipy and utterly candid. She added, “They make compulsive reading and offer a peerless insight into the daily life of a remarkable actor, who was as beloved in the US as he surely was in the UK.”

This book made by from Alan Rickman’s diaries will be published by Canongate around the world and by Holt in the US.

