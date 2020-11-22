Age is not a barrier when it comes to love, and actor Martin Freeman’s romance is testimony to it. The Sherlock actor (49 years) is reportedly dating Rachel Mariam, a 28-year-old French actress and aspiring actress. Read on to know more about this kindling romance.

If this news is true – we are waiting for an official confirmation from the duo – this will be Freeman’s first serious romance since his split from actress Amanda Abbington in 2016.

As per a report in The Sun, the romance between Martin Freeman and Rachel Mariam is still very new. A source told the publication, “It’s still early days but they are getting on really well. They have spent quite a bit of time together at his home in North London because of Covid, but Rachel was able to meet some of his friends before lockdown.”

Adding that both Martin Freeman and Rachel Mariam love the same films, the source mentioned, “Martin supports her acting and writing career.”

A week ago, Martin was snapped walking hand in hand with Rachel near his home in North West London. The couple was earlier seen together in June. Earlier this month, Mariam had also shared a selfie with Martin on Instagram. Taken at a screening of Sky Arts documentary Long Hot Summers, Freeman is seen dressed as the band’s former frontman, ‘Modfather’ Paul Weller, who he acknowledges as a friend.

For those asking who Martin Freeman’s new love is, here are some details about her. Rachel Mariam appeared in a small part in the raunchy BBC drama Normal People earlier this year. She is an aspiring scriptwriter who moved to London from Toulouse, France to further her career.

Talking about Martin Freeman, The Hobbit actor married ex-partner Amanda in 2000 before splitting in 2016. The ex-couple has two children together, son Joe and daughter Grace. Despite the split, Martin shares a polite relationship with Amanda. In a 2019 interview, he said, “I always knew that people who split up can be civil and do it for the kids.”

We wish the couple love!

