Jasmin Bhasin never misses a chance to be in the headlines. From her city spottings to flaunting her love with beau Aly Goni, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant have become the netizens favourite, it seems. Recently, when the actress was asked to remove her mask, she gave a funny reply to the paps.

Jasmin and Aly were spotted together in Juhu and were posing for the paps when one of them asked her to remove her mask.

Jasmin Bhasin replied, “Main nahi nikaalugi. Mera aaj hi challan hua (I won’t take it off. I was fined for it today),” while waving her challan slip to the paparazzi. Later, although she did pull down her mask and posed for the paps with Aly Goni and was all smiles for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik are still having a cold war with each other. The two beauties started off really well in Bigg Boss 14 house but later their friendship turned sour.

Tony Kakkar’s new music video, ‘Tera Suit’ launched recently. It stars the Bigg Boss 14 Jodi, Jasmin and Aly Goni. Well, Rubina recently dedicated a special Instagram post to Tony’s new music video.

Rubina Dilaik wrote, “Yay,” along with a dancing girl emoji. While she tagged Tony Kakkar and Aly Goni, she snubbed Jasmin Bhasin. As we already told you that things are not well between the two divas. This was a clear sign that the bitterness in their relationship still exists.

We hope everything falls back in place between the two actresses.

What are your thoughts on Jasmin Bhasin not removing her mask after being fined? Tell us in the comments below.

