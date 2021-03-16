Rakhi Sawant is enjoying newfound fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 14. The Salman Khan hosted show witnessed her stand like a pillar and help grow the show when the TRPs were constantly dropping. She was also struggling financially but BB14 helped her in a huge manner. Amidst it, will the actress now be participating in Nach Baliye 10 with husband Ritesh? Below is all the scoop you need.

For the unversed, Ritesh’s identity has remained a huge mystery. There has been no picture of the husband even from their marriage ceremony. As Rakhi claims, he is an NRI and a huge businessman who does not wish to reveal himself to the world.

During Bigg Boss 14, Ritesh has given multiple interviews and claimed that he was ready to come out in the open. There were also rumours that the husband was in negotiation with the makers to enter during the family week. But nothing as such has happened. Now, Rakhi Sawant has confirmed that they may soon be making their debut as a couple with an upcoming reality show.

Rakhi Sawant in a conversation with Times Of India said, “I don’t want to disclose much but we have been offered a big reality show together. I won’t name the show.”

When asked if it is Nach Baliye 10, Rakhi responded, “No comments, I don’t want to talk about it much. Things are in the pipeline. The makers are talking to Ritesh because he is a big businessman. I initially thought 400 people are working under him but I recently learnt that he is managing 10,0000 employees. If he comes to India to do the show, he will have to leave his work for three-four months and be here.”

Rakhi Sawant made a lot of claims during Bigg Boss 14. She revealed that her husband is already married and even has a child from his 1st wife. Asked about the status of their relationship, she said, “Ritesh is planning to come down to India and sort out all the misunderstandings about his first marriage. Things are better between us now.”

