Rakhi Sawant has never minced words, in life real or reel. As the recently-concluded Bigg Boss 14 proved again, she utters whatever comes to her mind without trepidation.

“I am very upfront. Whatever comes to my mind or my heart I just say it. There is no filter in my heart or my mouth,” Rakhi tells IANS.

Rakhi, who gained popularity courtesy of her dance numbers such as “Pardesiya”, “Jhagde” and “Dekhta hai tu kya”, reached the top five in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 after entering the show mid-season as a challenger. Rakhi Sawant was brought in to create some fireworks in an otherwise boring season, and she did live up to her tag of being a drama queen.

Finally, Rakhi Sawant chose to walk out of the show in the finale by accepting a briefcase containing Rs 14 lakh.

Rakhi‘s mother Jaya is currently undergoing cancer treatment in a city hospital. Rakhi Sawant has put out a video on Instagram thanking superstar Salman Khan and his family for extending help to her mother Jaya, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

In the video, her mother can be seen thanking Salman and his brother, actor Sohail Khan, for all their efforts. “Thank you, my son, Salman Khan. Thank you, Sohail. I am in the hospital right now and I am undergoing chemotherapy. Today, I completed four (rounds) and two more are left. After that, I will be operated on. I wish for your success and that you remain safe and sound. God is with you. May God fulfill all your dreams,

