Gadar, one of the all-time blockbusters in Indian cinema, is all set for a sequel. Yes, the news is pretty much known to everyone but the exciting part is, it’s happening really soon. The second instalment will be taken forward with, of course, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel being part of it.

Not anyone but director Anil Sharma has himself confirmed the same. Another exciting news is that the plot for the film is ready and the script is currently in the works. The director said that he’s waiting for the right moment to announce the project. This time, even Sharma’s son, Utkarsh will be part of the project, who made his debut with 2018’s Genius.

A source close to Mid-Day stated, “The makers of Gadar have figured out the plot points and are working on a script. While Sunny and Ameesha Patel will be a part of the story, the director’s son Utkarsh, who essayed the role of their son Jeeta in the original, will play a pivotal part. The young actor had forayed into Bollywood in 2018 with Genius.”

Anil Sharma himself said, “Talks about a Gadar sequel are on, but I will officially confirm at the right time. At the moment, things are at a nascent stage.”

Currently, the duo of Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma is busy with Apne 2 that will also feature Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny’s son, Karan Deol. The film was initially slated to release on Diwali 2021 and its clash with Prithviraj and Jersey was on the cards. But reportedly, the film is likely to get postponed.

