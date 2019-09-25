Sunny Deol Is Legit HURT For Personal Remarks On Karan Deol In Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ Negative Reviews

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas launching Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol was not received well by the critics as well the audience. The movie isn’t doing well at the box office too, but it was praised by a certain section audience for the efforts behind it.

Sunny Deol’s direction and the picturesque locations were said to be some bearable things about the film, but it was bashed badly. Now, the latest reports are, all of this has hurt Sunny Deol a lot.

According to a source close to Bollywood Hungama, “Sunny, like any proud and protective father, did his best for his son’s launch. If Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas didn’t turn out to be what critics expected there was no need for personal comments in the reviews which have nothing to do with the film’s merits or demerits.”

“The takeaway from the shooting experience is the bonding and the family which we became — the bonding that we had with the whole crew. The difficulties everyone faced without even saying ‘uff’,” Sunny told IANS before the release of the film.

“Bringing this whole experience on the celluloid”, he added, was also part of that takeaway. Set in Himachal Pradesh, the film narrates a love story that strives to understand the emotion and essence of a first-time romance, with all its innocence, doubts and the complexities. The film has been extensively shot in various locales of Himachal Pradesh.

Talking about the project, Karan said: “Through the whole experience from start to finish, we became one family. In these past two years, we made so many fond memories from doing my crazy stunts to living in a tent to exploring the Himachal belt like never before. It was wonderful.” To this, Sahher added: “I have such good memories. It has been a very emotional journey.”

