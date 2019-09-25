The Family Man Actress Gul Panag Reveals Her Fitness Regime!

Actress Gul Panag has been giving fans fitness goals for a while now. And she has no plans to relent – in neither her exercise nor her diet regimes – even at 40.

“I focus on eating with awareness and remaining active every single day. When I eat with awareness, I know what is going on in my body. I am aware that the primary job of food is to provide nutrition and to fuel the body. But I also know the difference between food, nutrition and its indulgence,” Gul told IANS.

Though she has been living in Mumbai for a while, the Dor actress retains her connection with her roots in Punjab and its food. “Saag and Makke ki roti is the staple food for us. Eating food from my part of the world is my instant connection with home,” she said.

And unlike many who are unnerved by the thought of touching the 40s, Gul perceives this as a silver lining. “The good part about being 40 is that you have a lot of experience in running your life. At this age, you don’t try out anything and everything that you hear about in fashion – in clothes, diets or exercise regime,” said the actor.

Gul is currently being seen in the Amazon PrimeVideo web series The Family Man, which is being well received.

