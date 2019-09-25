Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Ekta Kapoor Drops A MAJOR Hint About The New Komolika!

Fans have been going in frenzy ever since Hina Khan congratulated Ekta Kapoor for finally finding her new Komolika in her successfully running show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay who would replace her after she had to leave the show midway to pursue her Bollywood dreams.

And now, the television czarina Ekta Kapoor has finally spilled the beans on who the new vamp will be for the show. In a recent interview Ekta has not only confessed to having found her new Komolika but has dropped another major hint.

Speaking to Spotboye, Ekta has finally revealed, “Yes, we have selected new Komolika and she is someone popular and has played a lead role in one of my shows.”

Ekta further said, “Hina Khan is busy with her life and she is doing a couple of other things too, so we couldn’t adjust her dates. It was an amicable decision. Hina is a thorough professional. We will definitely collaborate with her on some other projects- be it TV or digital or a film. She has been a revelation and this is not the end of our association.”

While there already were speculations about Gauhar Khan stepping into Hina’s shoes, Ekta’s hint has us thinking otherwise! Do let us know who do you think will the next Komolika be?

