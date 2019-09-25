Housefull 4 has led to a plethora of surprises for the fans by releasing character posters one by one starting from Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol till now. The latest joining the list is the Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon who looks like an epitome of beauty as Rajkumari Madhu.

Kriti’s poster showcases her 1419 look in a traditional avatar as she could be seen wearing an embellished lehenga, complimented with heavy Indian jewellery. She’s look like a true queen BUT adding to a twist is her super sassy 2019 avatar. She’s donning denim on denim and looks sexy as ever. With her old look shutting the new version’s mouth, let’s see what the makers have on plate for us!

Akshay Kumar just like the previous 3, took to his Twitter and unveiled Kriti Sanon’s avatar as he wrote, “Miliye Sitamgarh ki Rajkumari Madhu aur London ki Kriti se. Ek ne kahani shuru ki aur doosri usse khatam karegi. Jaaniye kaise in the #Housefull4 Trailer on 27th September.”

Miliye Sitamgarh ki Rajkumari Madhu 👸🏻 aur London ki Kriti se. Ek ne kahani shuru ki aur doosri usse khatam karegi. Jaaniye kaise in the #Housefull4 Trailer 🍿 on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @kritisanon @foxstarhindi @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/8f4qd3h6VN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

The trailer of Housefull 4 is coming up tomorrow and with these series of tweets and surprises, the makers have only intrigued us further about what the fourth part of the franchise is going to be all about!

The fourth instalment of Housefull 4 also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati in important roles. It is reported that Akshay will be seen in a dual role — one of a London-based barber in the present day and a king in the bygone era.

The film is directed by Farhad Samji, who joined the team after Sajid Khan was removed as director following sexual harassment accusations.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!