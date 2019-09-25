Priyanka Chopra Finally Opens Up About NOT Being A Part Of Don 3 & Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai

Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai and discussions surrounding her next Bollywood project post The Sky Is Pink is already doing the rounds. The latest is about Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 and PeeCee has clearly denied being approached for the Farhan Khan directorial.

In a recent conversation with Mumbai Mirror, when quizzed about any possibility of a collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan for Don 3, Priyanka said, “You will have to ask the producers that. No one has spoken to me about it; it’s been almost 10 years.”

Priyanka was further prodded about reports surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali offering Gangubai to her, but now speculations being made about Alia Bhatt playing the lead, to which the Mary Kom actress said, “I have no idea. I haven’t signed a Hindi film yet because the two I’m doing in the US and the one I’m starting next year, are taking up my time. Now, it’s time to go shopping for the next film I’d want to do. I wanted to finish The Sky Is Pink first. I’m a fan of Sanjay Bhansali in whatever he makes, I’ll always be his fan,” PeeCee said.

The actress will be seen in The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar, which is a real life based story and Shonali Bose has helmed it.

The Sky Is Pink is a romantic drama about a couple, played by Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar, who lose their daughter (Zaira Wasim) to pulmonary fibrosis.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has tagged her director Shonali Bose as the true star of their film The Sky Is Pink in a heartfelt note.

After the film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Priyanka took to Instagram to pen the emotional note.

She shared several stills from the film fest and captioned it: “A special night with special people, sharing this labour of love which took us over a year to bring to life. It was an unforgettable experience… Thank you Aditi and Niren for trusting us with your story and for joining us at ‘The Sky Is Pink’ world premiere. Shonali Bose, you are the true star of this film!

