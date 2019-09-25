RiMoRav Vlog is a bygone now, but fans haven’t been able to still get over the fact that members Rishi Dev, Mohena Kumari and Gaurav Wadhwa won’t be coming together anymore. Post a few indirect digs, looks like Mohena is finally over the row and has shared her first VLog on her own YouTube channel.

Mohena yesterday took to her Instagram with a plethora of Instagram stories and shares the first video on her channel that showcases glimpses of her personal life – starting from her city to family members. The bond they all share is indeed adorable. Along with the video, she also asked for suggestions for her new channel and announced a precious prize for the one whose name gets selected!

Check out Mohena’s YouTube video below:

Gaurav, who is still very close to Mohena congratulated her for the same. He took to his Instagram story and wrote, “Congratulations Mo… I am so happy for you… you did it @mohenakumari” furthermore supporting it writing “Swipe up to watch her first VLog and support her”

Meanwhile, even co-member Gaurav Wadhwa has recently released his own YouTube Channel while the third member Rishi Dev is continuing with RiMoRav VLogs and has renamed it as ‘Ri Logs’.

The big announcement came in last to last week when MoRav shared a dance performance on the song Tera Ghata taking an indirect dig on Rishi. This was continued by Humsa Yaar which was the title track of their joint VLog.

Mohena has previously worked on various shows as a dancer but as an actress, she earned fame with Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!