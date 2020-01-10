Ajay Devgn’s Clash History Report Card At The Box Office: From Golmaal 3 To Shivaay – How Will Tanhaji Fare?

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s much anticipated Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has finally arrived on the big screen. But it isn’t the solo release of the week as Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak too has released today. But this is not the first time the actor is facing the clash as in the past he has faced the biggies of Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and his track record is quite impressive.

Tanhaji has won the first battle as it managed to acquire a much bigger screen count than Chhapaak. Also, the critics’ reviews and word-of-mouth are highly working in the favour thus giving a slight edge over its competitor. It will be interesting to see how the box office journey of this period drama unfolds in the coming days but till then, let’s go through the history of Ajay Devgn’s clashes at the box office.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s major clash history:

All The Best VS Blue

Released way back in 2009, All The Best locked horns with Akshay Kumar’s extravaganza Blue. In this clash, Ajay’s film emerged victorious by scoring around 42 crores which were slightly higher than Blue‘s 39 crores.

Golmaal 3 VS Action Replayy

Diwali 2010 witnessed a major clash and it was expected to be an intriguing one but Golmaal 3 dominated Akshay Kumar’s Action Replayy by making around 108 crores. On the other hand, the latter earned just 29 crores.

Son Of Sardaar VS Jab Tak Hai Jaan

In Diwali 2012, Ajay Devgn came face to face with Shah Rukh Khan with their respective releases- Son Of Sardaar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, releasing on the same day. Ajay’s film here managed to score 105.03 crores but JTHJ dominated it by earning 120.65 crores.

Shivaay VS Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Once again it was the occasion of Diwali in 2016 where Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clashed with Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay. Both the movies managed to score a century but here Ranbir’s musical drama earned a bit more by wrapping up at 112.50 crores. Shivaay ended its lifetime run at 100.35 crores.

