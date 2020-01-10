Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Confesses Of Using Mahira Sharma For The Show In A Letter To GF Akanksha Puri?

The Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 is rightly called the most tedha season of the reality show. Right from physical assaults between contestants to the love angles of Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma and Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Bigg Boss 13 has grabbed headlines for various reasons. And now, the latest piece of gossip has certainly ears of all Bigg Boss fans perked up!

The industry rumour mill has been doing rounds with suggestion of Paras Chhabra using Mahira Sharma only to the show! Yes, you read that! In the latest report by Pinkvilla, the publication has stated that Paras has written a letter to his girlfriend, Akanksha Puri clarifying that nothing of what is being shown on the screen is true and that he is only using Mahira as a pawn to win the show.

The portal has quoted a source saying, “Paras sent a letter to Puri in which he has said that the show likes the love angle and hence he is ‘using’ Mahira as his bait as she can be easily manipulated, unlike Shehnaaz who is a stronger candidate and can flip anytime. Mahira is a ‘pyada’ for him to survive in the show and be noticed.”

Well, it may be recalled that despite the growing closeness between Mahira and Paras, Akanksha has always supported Paras. However, Puri was recently miffed after Mahira was seen biting Paras on the show. And now, with Sidharth Shukla spotting something similar to a love bite on Mahira’s neck, we wonder where Akanksha and Paras’ relationship is headed.

