Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arhaan Khan’s Ex-GF Amrita Dhanoa Arrested In A S*x Racket Case!

Bigg Boss 13 is certainly high on drama this season. And while the inmates are in the limelight for all kinds of reasons, people associated with them too are making it to the headlines lately. And the latest to join the bandwagon yet again is former contestant Arhaan Khan’s ex-girlfriend, Amrita Dhanoa.

Amrita, who made a series of accusations against Arhaan, has allegedly been arrested by the Mumbai police in the sex racket that was recently busted by the team. A certain report by Sportboye states that Amrita was arrested last night by the Mumbai police during a raid at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai.

Spotboye further said that it’s source has said, “The police has booked both the actresses under sections 370 (3), 34 of Indian Penal Code and sections 4,5 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. Two escorts were also rescued and it was found out that they were coordinating with Amrita and Richa, who were in the vicinity of the hotel. When Amrita came to know about the raid, she tried to flee from the scene but the police nabbed her in time.”

In fact, Amrita went on to say that all of this is Arhaan’s doing only. The actress was quoted by Spotboye saying, “I have been framed. This raid was planted by somebody and I know it is Arhaan who is getting all this done.”

For those of you living under the rock, Amrita has accused Arhaan Khan, who is allegedly in a relationship with Rashami Desai, of fraud! Amrita has also been quoted by Spotboye saying that she was in a live-in relationship with Arhaan, whose real name is Mazhar Khan. Confirming that she was in a live-in with Arhaan, Amrita said, “I have an agreement document which will prove that we were living together in the same flat. Plus, I have pictures of Arhaan and I together. Still, he wouldn’t know me? Let’s see how he denies it then. I had seen that interview wherein he said he doesn’t know me, which is why I went ballistic in talking about him.”

Well, this certainly is a shocking revelation. Only time will tell if this news is indeed true or not.

