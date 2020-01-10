Hrithik Roshan Has A Sweet Reaction To Deepika Padukone’s ‘Death By Chocolate’ Compliment!

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan can’t stop praising each other and we are totally enjoying it. A few weeks ago, DP saw ‘War‘ and she took to her Twitter page to compliment Hrithik in the most amazing way.

The Piku actress tweeted, “@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!🤤…Just Saying…” A lot of people agreed to her compliment and gave positive reactions to Deepika’s reaction to Hrithik Roshan’s avatar in War.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor gave a sweet reaction to DP’s tweet. The Super 30 actor said, “I really didn’t know how to react to that (smiles). It was quite flattering. Thanks to Deepika for the compliment. But I also think that it is the magic of the movies. And it is very encouraging, and of course special when people from your own fraternity compliment you in such a manner.”

Meanwhile, a few days ago, a video featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone went viral on the internet. About the same, the actress said that it was a call of action for the filmmakers to approach them for a film.

In an interview with Koimoi, when the Piku actress was asked if they were approached for a film yet or not, she said, “I mean not yet, but I’m hoping some writer or some director somewhere has seen that and is thinking of some sort of script with the two of us. We both hope, in fact, the same night (when the video was made) we were talking and we both look forward to working with each other. So yeah, let’s hope for something amazing will happen for us.”

