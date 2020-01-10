Ponniyin Selvan: A Picture Featuring Jayaram, Karthi & Jayam Ravi From The Sets Of Mani Ratnam’s Period Drama Goes Viral

Mollywood superstar Jayaram is all over the news. The veteran is currently busy these days with the shoot of his next, Ponniyin Selvan, a period drama which is being helmed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Jayaram who shares over 2 million followers on Facebook, took to his account to share a picture from the film’s sets. The monochrome picture features Jayaram along with his co-stars and Kollywood actors Karthi and Jayam Ravi.

The picture has been trending all across the internet following Jayaram’s fresh look. The actor can be seen in the picture with a beanie cap on his head minus his trademark mustache, as the veteran actor is seen sporting a clean-shaven look.

Talking about Ponniyin Selvan, the film is an adaptation of writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical period based fictional novel with the same name.

The film also has Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with south stars Vikram, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Lal and others in key roles.

Ponniyin Selvan is being bankrolled by Manikandan and Allirajah Subaskaran under Madras Talkies and Lyca Production banners.

The music for the magnum opus is being composed of musical genius A R Rahman. The Mani Ratnam’s directorial will hit big screens in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

Meanwhile, Jayaram will next be seen in the Telugu film Ala Vikunthapurramloo.

