Kangana Ranaut’s On JNU Violence: “Gang War In Colleges Is Common, Such People Are Everywhere & Shouldn’t Be Made National Issue”

Kangana Ranaut has often hit headlines for her bold and bizarre statements. While most b-towners have voiced their opinions about the mob attack on the students of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Kangana Ranaut has come up with a rather unique stand on the issue.

Kangana, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Panga, has compared the JNU violence to ‘college gang wars’! Yes, you read that! During her recent media interactions, Kangana said that those who will be found guilty of such violence should be taken into custody by the police and each one should be slapped tightly.

The Queen actress was quoted saying, “The attack on students in JNU is currently being investigated. It’s understood that there are two sides, namely JNU and ABVP, two different unions, in the university. I must tell you that gang war is quite common during college life. I used to stay at a girls hostel alongside a boys hostel where people were followed and murdered in broad daylight. A boy once jumped into our hostel who was about to get killed by a mob, but our hostel manager saved him.”

Well, the rather outspoken actress did not stop there. She further went on to say, “I would like to say that these gang wars are managed by powerful and dangerous people, which leaves both the sides hurt; such things should not be made into a national issue. Police should take perpetrators into custody and give them four slaps each. Such people are found everywhere in every street, college and they should not be made national issue because such issues don’t deserve it.”

On the professional, Panga will release on the 24th of January 2020. The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced Fox Star Studios. Panga features Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta and Yagya Bhasin in pivotal roles.

