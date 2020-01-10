One: Mammootty’s Political Thriller Gets Its Release Date Finalised?

Mollywood megastar Mammootty who was last seen on a big screen in period drama Mamangam is all busy these days with the shoot of his upcoming projects. The veteran actor who keenly awaits the release of his upcoming action venture Shylock, also happens to be in news for his next, a political thriller, One.

The film helmed by filmmaker Santhosh Visawanath happens to be one of the most awaited releases of the year amongst the Malayalee audience.

The latest news related to the Mammootty starrer is, if reports are to be believed, the makers are zeroing on to release the film in the first week of April just before the auspicious festival of Malayalam new year, Vishu.

However, an official confirmation regarding One‘s release date is still awaited to be announced from the makers’ side.

The megastar who is known for going into the skin of the characters he portrays on the big screen, will be seen playing the role of Kerala’s Chief Minister in the Malayalam venture.

The star cast of One also comprises talented actors like Balachandra Menon, Gayathri Arun, Salim Kumar, Nimisha Sajayan along with the others in pivotal roles.

The Mammootty starrer has been bankrolled by Ichais Production house. The music for the film is been composed by Gopi Sundar.

Speaking about Mammootty’s upcoming release Shylock, in the action drama the megastar will be seen playing the role of a ruthless money lender with grey shades.

Shylock is a bilingual film which will hit big screens in Malayalam and Tamil languages on 23rd January.

The film is been helmed by Ajai Vasudev, and it is been bankrolled by Jiby George under Goodwill Entertainments production banner.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!