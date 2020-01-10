WHAT! Brad Pitt Proposes Jennifer Aniston With A $1.2 Million Ring At The Golden Globes?

Brad Pitt has recently termed his union with FRIENDS’ star Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globes as ‘Jennifer’s second most important reunion of the year!’ That may be a joke to him, but that’s one big moment the couple’s fan had been madly waiting for.

While videos of Brad receiving an award for his spectacular performance in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is going all viral with his witty speech, it was Jennifer cheering for him, that fans went crazy over. Now, it is being said that Pitt proposed Jennifer at the event with a $1.2 million ring, and she said yes!

A source close to Hollywood magazine, InTouch revealed the same as, “She said yes! She never expected him to propose and Brad wasn’t sure if she was going to say yes, but he had to do it.” It was also being said that Brad met Jennifer’s family and the couple has reunited. A wedding was also said to be on the cards.

While fans went all gaga and couldn’t stop celebrating, another portal quashed all the rumours, further revealing that nothing such happened, and the statement came directly from Jennifer Aniston’s spokesperson.

“I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah,” Pitt spoke about Jennifer at the Golden Globes.

When told that the world wants a photograph of the two of them, Pitt joked: “The second most important reunion of her this year? I understand.”

Previously, Brad Pitt was spotted at Jennifer Aniston’s Christmas Bash and fans couldn’t stop speculating what was going behind the scenes. The duo remained that they’re just good friends, but we wonder if the ex-flame is reconsidering their relation.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!