Jaanu Teaser: From Friendship To Heartbreak – Samantha Akkineni & Sharwanand Promise An Emotional Roller-Coaster Ride

The much-awaited teaser of Jaanu starring the gorgeous Samantha Akkineni and the dashing Sharwananad has been unveiled by the makers. The film happens to be an official Telugu remake of the Tamil hit titled 96. Jaanu is one of the most anticipated releases of this year in Tollywood.

Samantha who shares over 7 Million followers on twitter too to her account to share the teaser along with the tweet that read: “Friendship, Love, Heart Break, Memories. Revisit nostalgia with #JaanuTeaser!”

Talking about the teaser of Jaanu, the 1 Minute 24 seconds video starts with a school reunion with Ram (Sharwanand) taking a trip down the memory lane reminiscing good old days in school with his then sweetheart, Jaanu (Samantha). Following which the actor duo can be seen stealing glances at their school reunion meet to sharing hearty laugh on a metro ride. The teaser ends on an emotional note with the duo pouring their hearts out by sharing the feelings that they always had for each other.

Must add that the teaser does remind us of the original film (96) and its lead actors played by Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha.

As per multiple reports, the makers have made slight changes in the remake by making sure not to steal the heart and soul of the film with too many changes.

Jaanu will also mark the fresh pairing of Samantha and Sharwanand, which certainly is a huge treat for Tollywood fans.

The Samantha starrer is been bankrolled by Dil Raju under his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

96 which released in Kollywood in 2018 was a superhit, as it had a great run at the box office. The original was directed by C.Premkumar. The Telugu version too has been helmed by him.

