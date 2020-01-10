Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Calls Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat A ‘Soft P*rn*, Urges Support For Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji

Neither Kangana Ranaut nor sister Rangoli Chandel has even opted for the backfoot when it comes to taking a stand. The duo have on multiple occasions been seen calling out the Industry, be it Karan Johar & the ‘nepotism gang’ or a film like Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju. This time, it’s support for Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji that she’s seeking, but that includes terming Padmaavat a ‘soft p*rn.’

Just a few minutes back, Rangoli took to her Twitter to question whether a patriotic movie like Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is going to earn love as much as Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju or Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat did. But it is the adjectives used to describe the latter two movies that are grabbing the eyeballs.

“Film industry ne kadam uthaya hai, kya hum Tanhaji ko bhi utna he payaar denge jitna humne criminal white washing karne wali film Sanju ya history ka soft p*rn banane wali Padmavat ko diya ? Taali dono hathon se bajti hai, hath badhao desh bachao,” wrote Kangana Ranuat’s sister.

Check out the tweet below:

Film industry ne kadam uthaya hai, kya hum Tanhaji ko bhi utna he payaar denge jitna humne criminal white washing karne wali film Sanju ya history ka soft porn banane wali Padmavat ko diya ? Taali dono hathon se bajti hai, hath badhao desh bachao 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 10, 2020

Meanwhile, to a surprise, Kangana recently through a video praised Deepika Padukone for coming up with a sensitive subject like Chhapaak and taking a stand on it. But, post the JNU visit, Rangoli supported her, however, using terms like a ‘PR queen’ and a ‘mediocre actor’.

Meanwhile, Padmaavat, which turned out be one of the Highest Grossing movies even at the international market, started DP along with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The movie stirred a lot of controversies, with various communities movie to court for a legal battle, seeking for its stay before release.

