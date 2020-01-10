Kareena Kapoor Khan CONFIRMS Veere Di Wedding 2 Is Happening; Read Details

In 2018, the audience got to see a film on female friendship ‘Veere Di Wedding‘ starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film received a mixed response yet it was a hit as the concept was bold and interesting.

After this girl gang film starring Bebo released, the audience hoped for more such films to be made in Bollywood. Well, guess what? The sequel to Veere Di Wedding is being planned and the news is confirmed by none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, the Good Newwz actress shared that producer Rhea Kapoor is planning for Veere Di Wedding. “We are all super excited because part one was amazing. Both Rhea and Sonam are fantastic and I love working with them,” said Kareena.

The report also mentioned that VDW 2 might go on floors by 2020 and it will hit the screens in 2021. Well, looks like Kareena has got yet another interesting film in her kitty.

Currently, the actress is enjoying the success of Good Newwz which has crossed 100 crores at the box office. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. She will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

After a long time, Bebo will be working in a film directed by Karan Johar. The duo is all set to collaborate for a period drama titled ‘Takht‘ which also includes talent star cast such as Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

