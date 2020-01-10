Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Ajay Devgn VS The Biggies Of 2019

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan are finally here and they’re all set for an epic face-off, like literally. Period drama showcasing the battle of Kondhana led by Tanaji Malusare is an interesting topic to attract a huge chunk of the audience.

Expectedly the movie has started on a remarkable note at the box office. The advance booking is going in full swing (article up soon) and the morning shows witnessed a good number of occupants. It’s clashing with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak which is a totally different film in nature.

Both Chhapaak & Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior target a different set of audience. Though both will come in each other’s way at some point. That’s because despite Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior being a film for masses will also attract a good number of multiplex audiences. This will take an extra piece of cake away from Chhapaak.

As per the reports, morning occupancy of the film is anywhere around 30-35% which is a good number. This is in a similar range as Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal. But a major difference between both the films is Tanhaji has received some raving reviews. Let’s see where it stands when compared to the biggies of the last year.

Take a look at the highest opening day morning occupancies of 2019 (Bollywood):

War: 80-85%

Bharat: 55-60%

Kabir Singh: 50-55%

Mission Mangal: 50-55%

Saaho: 40-45%

Kalank: 40-45%

Gully Boy: 40-45%

Total Dhamaal: 30-35%

Super 30: 25-30%

Kesari: 20-25%

Dabangg 3: 20-25%

Good Newwz: 20-25%

Directed by Om Raut, the film is about the battle of Sinhagad in 1670 that was fought between Tanhaji Malusare and Udaybhan Singh Rathod. It released today.

