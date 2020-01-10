Chhapaak: Ranveer Singh Can’t Stop Gushing Over Deepika Padukone’s Performance; Calls Her ‘Soul Of The Film’

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak is all set to hit the screens today. Recently, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai which was attended by Ranveer Singh, Deepika’s family members, the star cast and other Bollywood celebs.

The reviews of the film are out and everyone is impressed with the actress’ performance and Meghna’s direction. A few hours ago, Ranveer Singh also took to his Instagram page and shared his views on the film. The actor is blown away by his wife Deepika’s performance in Chhapaak and couldn’t stop gushing over it.

Singh shared a few stills from Chhapaak on his Instagram page and in the caption he wrote, “Meghna, your film gives the audience hope and courage. It shows you the best and worst of humanity in a kaleidoscopic cinematic spectrum. It elucidates a subject that we’ve only ever heard of but never really fully understood. It offers a definitive and insightful deep-dive into the horrific gamut of acid violence. The story shakes you to your core and then lifts you heroically until your emotions soar. Talvar, Raazi and now Chhapaak..may I say “Bravo!” And “Encore!” ❤️ My baby. I’ve witnessed you toil relentlessly to create this special piece of work. You’ve been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. This is the most important instalment in your body of work. You laboured with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times. Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be. It’s moved me, stirred me and stayed with me. You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I’m simply awestruck at your craft. Its staggering and astonishing what you’ve achieved with Malti. A glowing gem in your repertoire. I love you baby. I’ve never been more proud of you. @deepikapadukone #chhapaak”.

Check out the post below:

It’s indeed a very sweet reaction. After reading Ranveer Singh’s review of Chhapaak, we can’t wait to watch the film soon.

Are you planning to watch Chhapaak this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!