Darbar Movie Review: Director AR Murugadoss Celebrates Rajinikanth But Fails To Give Him A Compelling Story To Star In

Darbar Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Rajinikanth, Suniel Shetty, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas

Director: A.R. Murugadoss

What’s Good: Not Kidding! 9:00 am show, a theatre decently packed, Rajinikanth enters the screen in Darbar and the audience cheers loud enough to overpower the already loud background score that is playing in a plush multiplex. I am already waiting for the single screen videos. But, does the same excitement stay till the end? Read to know. Darbar Starring Rajinikanth as a mighty police officer is a celebration of the cult that Thalaiva is.

What’s Bad: It misses the magnum aura that he is known for quite a lot of times. Maybe we have seen the same story a lot of times, not happy with A R Murugadoss. Okay, let me explain, come on board.

Loo Break: Take as many as you can, just be there during the action sequences.

Watch or Not?: Only if you enjoy Rajinikanth fighting.

Darbar starring Rajinikanth as Commissioner Of Police Adithya Arunasalam is a revenge drama that pitches Adithya and Hari Chopra (played by a stylish Suniel Shetty) against each other. The film follows a journey of a cop who is known for bringing down the strongest of the criminals. The story begins when he is transferred to Mumbai to bust a drug lord. He does complete half the task, but the remaining half falls on him as doom and takes away his daughter from him. What follows is an angry father/cop on a hunt to kill the murderer/criminal. FRESH!

Darbar Movie Review: Script Analysis

There is and will be no one else who can enjoy and celebrate make believe action as Thalaiva does. He enters the frame with a sword in his hand, cuts 20 goons in one stroke, fires more than 6 bullets from a pistol and it all looks impressive. He sells it and I bought it. No regrets.

The film is an unapologetic celebration of Rajinikanth and does not try to be anything more than that. The script/storyline is the same old clichéd fodder that has been fed since the ages of yore (about that later). But Rajinikanth deserves all the credit to keep together the falling kingdom that Darbar is.

Darbar Movie Review: Star Performance

It is like the makers now know what fans expect of the star and they give it to them in high quantities, so they don’t look at the loopholes.

Special mention to actress Nivetha Thomas, who plays Adithya’s daughter Valli. The actress with the highest screen time with Rajinikanth manages to make herself noticed. With every expression in place, hers is the character that I rooted for the most.

Nayanthara looks beautiful. That is the only thing one can notice in the almost only 5 scenes with no actual job the actress gets.

Suniel Shetty, the actor with time has groomed himself to look super hunk. The only thing AR had to do with him was to give him a layered character to ace a villain. Rather the writer-director makes him the staple caricatured villain that no more impresses anyone. Plus his voice is something no one can ever forget when you make someone else dub for him or change his voice completely, you have not me.

Nayanthara is a good actress and she has proven her mettle a lot of times. AR’s decision to completely keep her just for the sake of keeping and not giving her any meat was completely wrong. Worse happens when the screenplay completely forgets her for huge chunks.

Darbar Movie Review: Direction, Music

As said earlier, the story by Murugadoss who is known for great content has nothing new to offer. If it was not for Rajinikanth, I cannot see myself investing almost 3 hours of my life in it.

What is also a problem is the treatment, the film for a huge span of time tells you the story in the flashback. But when it comes to the present where the conclusion awaits, it starts speeding up. And all the build-up is concluded in 15 minutes.

The screenplay is a huge let down two. The various scenes do not come together to be one, which evokes too little to none emotions and thus a letdown.

Darbar Movie Review: The Last Word

Watch Darbar if you are a Rajini fan. Watch how he fights with 30 people together like it’s a cakewalk. Watch him dance and groove the same way in that age. Watch him fixing the strands of his hair. This is a Rajini festival and don’t complain if you sign up for it. You can avoid if not a fan.

Two stars!

Darbar Trailer

Darbar releases on 10th January 2020.

