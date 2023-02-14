Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has back-to-back releases scheduled this year. The actress is quite busy with her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. Amid this, she was recently spotted at the Palani Murugan temple to seek blessings & fans can’t stop reacting to her pretty pictures.

Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis in the year 2022. The actress had shared it with her admirers through an Instagram post and she never leaves a chance to give her health update to her fans. The gorgeous actress, who enjoys a huge fanbase recently paid a visit to Tamil Nadu’s Palani Murugan temple to seek the blessings of god, and we just can’t take off our eyes from her. As soon as the pictures surfaced, fans dropped heart emojis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the pictures and videos shared by her fans, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen dressed in a simple salwar kameez as she climbed 600 steps of the temple, lighting camphor on every step. Notably, the actress was by her Jaanu director C Prem Kumar. Samantha, who is currently undergoing treatment for Myositis, kept her mask on during the temple visit. The actress looked simple yet so gorgeous in salwar kameez.

Check out her pictures below:

For the unversed, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she has to take Intravenous Immunoglobulin Therapy sessions every month as a part of her treatment. She had uploaded a picture on her Instagram stories, with directors Nandini Reddy and Rahul Ravindran, and wrote, “Monthly IVIG party. New Normal.” Notably, IVIg therapy is given to people with weak immune systems so that it can help them to fight off infections.”

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently started shooting for filmmakers Raj and DK’s Citadel which will also star Varun Dhawan in a lead role. The duo will be collaborating for the first time, and we are looking forward to this fresh onscreen pair. She is also awaiting the release of her much-anticipated Telugu film Shaakuntalam, which has now been postponed twice. The film which was earlier slated to release on February 17, has been now pushed to April 14, 2022.

For more such updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Post Oo Antava’s Gigantic Success Gets A 15 Crore Worth Home In A Skyscraper With A Sea-Facing View?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News