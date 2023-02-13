SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead received critical acclaim from international communities. Many Hollywood celebrities hailed the film for its brilliant direction, soundtrack, action sequences, cinematography, editing, and visual effects. The latest to hail the film is none other than Kang the Conqueror Jonathan Majors.

Thanos is long gone, and the position of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) villain has been vacant for some time. Kang the Conqueror has arrived! Kang made a brief appearance in the series Loki, paving the way for his big-screen debut in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

During a conversation with ETimes, Jonathan Majors was asked about his views on Indian films and whether he has watched any. To which the Hollywood actor said, “Do I watch Indian films? Yes!” Opening up about his film RRR, he said that he has watched the film multiple times and loved it.

Kang the Conqueror actor said, “Did I watch RRR? I watched it multiple times, and that says a lot because it’s a three-hour-long film! I enjoyed the experience and I really loved watching both the actors (Jr NTR and Ram Charan) on screen.” He also added, “I am open to recommendations for Indian films to watch.”

Jonathan Majors also spoke about the initial response he has been getting since he played the role of the Marvel villain. As the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was announced, fans of the superhero genre have been going gaga over Kang.

The actor said, “There’s a lot going on, I had no expectations going into the film. But for my lack of expectations, I have been pleasantly surprised, even bowled over, by the response to Kang. Just with the material that’s out there — the trailer, the posters —, there’s a lot happening and it’s all a big and humbling experience.”

