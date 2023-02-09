Marvel is all set to kickstart Phase 5 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, and it’s just a few days away. Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, along with Ant-Fam, will be coming back to face Kang the Conquerer, who is supposed to be more dangerous than Thanos. Now, even the producer of the upcoming MCU film, Stephen Broussard, has put a stamp on it by declaring Jonathan Majors’ villainous character an Avengers-level threat. Read on to find out what Broussard has to say for the fans ahead of the film’s release.

Kang’s first appearance in the MCU took place with Loki, where his variant He Who Remains was killed by Sylvie. Before the multiverse saga, Thanos’ Infinity Saga blew the fans away and Thanos’ sheer might was frightening. Now, the makers are saying that the new antagonist is more powerful and dangerous than him! It is undoubtedly hyping up people’s expectations.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania producer Stephen Broussard in an exclusive interview with the Screen Rant, spoke about Kang being the next big baddie of MCU after Thanos. He said, “I think what makes Kang so dangerous is that we’re almost caught in a war of Gods. They clearly exist in this heightened state. They’ve cracked the code of the multiverse, as He Who Remains kind of explains to us, and they form this uneasy alliance. [It] doesn’t always go well, which is why they banish here.”

The Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantamania producer further continuing said, “And humanity, as they say, is starting to scratch at the door of the multiverse. We’ve been protected. We’ve been sort of isolated in what I call our terrarium, which is the analogy we used in Loki season 1. That door gets kicked down, which is what you see in the events of No Way Home and the events of Multiverse of Madness. And there’s a chaos that breeds into that; the chaos of possibility and the chaos of different things colliding together is really scary to me.”

He further added, “There was a singular-ness of Thanos that was frightening. But Kangs don’t even agree amongst themselves, which is what’s exciting to think about. The unpredictable nature of that feels like it’s a threat that is every bit as scary as Thanos, but not feeling like a retread to us.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania villain Kang the Conqueror in the comics come from a very advanced timeline, possesses advanced technology and is able to travel in time efficiently. Even in one of the promos, he indicated that he had killed the Avengers before, including the God of Thunder, Thor. That’s enough to run chills down one’s spine!

The film starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors, and Katherine Newton is all set to hit the theatres on 17th February.

