Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: A BUMPER Opening In Pune, Rest Of The Cities Start To Pick Up!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Starring Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, this film is another offering from Bollywood portraying a true story from the pages of our history’s textbooks. The movie faces heat from Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and it’s to be seen what’s the intensity.

Let’s take a look at the major cities all around the country and analyse how’s the advance booking on its first day at the box office.

Mumbai:

Marathi shows here are still in the available category. Just a single show, both in 2D as well as 3D, is filling fast as of now. Hindi 2D is picking up as compared to the morning shows. As of now it’s around 10-15%. The main meat lies in Hindi 3D and we see around 20-25% of shows in the fast-filling and sold out zone. This number will pick up as the day progresses.

Delhi/NCR:

Hindi 2D here is lower than Mumbai, it’s around 5-10% but the number of sold-out shows is higher. Hindi 3D is also less than Mumbai, it ranges between 10-15%. Usuals Delhi stays ahead of Mumbai at this point but because the film’s subject is appealing to the people of Maharashtra, cities over there will have an edge.

Bengaluru:

2D version here has a handful of sold-out shows and none of them are filling fast. But surprisingly 3D shows are filling at the rate of 20-25%. There is obviously less number of shows compared to Mumbai & Delhi, but they are filling fast.

Hyderabad:

As usual, Hyderabad shines ‘Orange’ and more than 50% of the shows are filling fast here in the 3D version. 2D has a very limited number of shows and most of them are sold out.

Pune:

It’s not a shocker but the city which relies on spot booking has the best percentage of fast filling shows all over the country. Pune is the target city for the film and the number of fast-filling shows (over 60%) is speaking for themselves.

