OH NO! Avengers: Endgame Makers To Cut Off An Important Scene Ft. Captain America Before TV Premiere

Avengers: Endgame is one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019 around the world. The film is very special to all the Marvel fans for a lot of reasons. Iron Man and Black Widow‘s death are two major heartbreaks that fans had to deal with.

Soon, the film will be premiered on Television. However, there’s sad news for all the viewers and fans who will be watching Avengers: Endgame on TV. The makers have decided to cut off a scene from the film which is hilarious and features Chris Evans aka Captain America.

As reported by Cheatsheet.com, the makers have decided to cut the iconic ‘That is America’s a**’ scene from the film to make it family-friendly for the audience. In the scene, when Captain America goes back in time to collect the infinity stone, he looks at himself in the mirror and says those lines.

Check out the scene below:

Curious how many times America's Ass is featured in Avengers: Endgame? We have the answer! https://t.co/0VWMKkmwHz pic.twitter.com/5RmzjTe5cD — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) January 8, 2020

The scene and the lines became a meme material for a lot of people. The fans were in love with this joke that was cracked by Robert Downey Jr aka Tony Stark in 2012 when he thought Cap’s costume didn’t suit his physique. That’s when Paul Rudd aka Scott Lang aka Ant-Man defends Captain America and tells Tony that he has ‘America’s a**’.

Well, those who have watched the film in the theatre, for them it won’t be much of an issue to not have that scene. But for the first time viewers, they are missing out on one of the amazing scenes from the 2019 release!

