Chhapaak Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Opens On A Decent Note!

Chhapaak Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey’s tale of triumph after much-anticipation, has hit the theatre screens today. The movie based on Laxmi Agarwal’s life has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and has received rave reviews from the critics. However, there is competition from Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, but is it causing an effect?

If the reports are to be believed, Ajay Devgn’s period drama has accumulated a major number of screens, as compared to the Deepika Padukone starrer. However, despite all the obstacles, Chhapaak is witnessing a morning occupancy of around 25%, which is quite decent considering it’s a full-fledged working day and is competing with a biggie at the ticket windows.

However, the compelling story has enjoyed a great pre-release buzz, and the star pull of DP is something one cannot miss out on. All in all, the trend is only expected to witness a growth by evening shows, and that will help Chhapaak reach the trade expectations, or surpass it.

Meanwhile, soon after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday declared the upcoming Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak tax-free in the state even before its release on Friday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has followed suit.

Like Nath, Baghel also made the announcement on Twitter and praised the film for its subject. The film is based on the life of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

It was back in 2005 when Laxmi, then just 16, was attacked by a 32-year-old man who threw acid on her because she had turned down his proposal. She didn’t let the incident pull her down.

Laxmi went on to work as the director of a non-profit Chhanv Foundation and also associated with campaign Stop Acid Attacks.

Deepika Padukone was left so impressed by Laxmi’s story, among other things, that she decided to be attached to the film as a producer too.

