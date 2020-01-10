Post Deepika Padukone’s JNU Visit, Did Government’s Skill India Drop Her Video Based On Acid Attack Survivor?

A lot of people are praising Deepika Padukone’s brave move of visiting the JNU on January 7, 2020. However, it has also received a lot of backlash by the other half of the society. Immediately, #BoycottChhapaak started trending on Twitter as some people weren’t happy with her visit to the JNU.

But the support was equally strong as #ISupportDeepika also started trending on the top. Also, a lot of celebs like Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha and others praised the actress.

Now, the latest report by The Print suggests that PM Narendra Modi government’s skill development ministry has dropped a promotional video by Deepika Padukone on acid attack survivors. The video was made for Skill India in which DP talks about equal opportunities for acid attack survivors.

A senior official ministry said, “A promotional video to promote Skill India featuring Deepika Padukone was to be released today (Wednesday). It was being circulated in the Shram Shakti Bhawan (ministry office) too. But after yesterday’s (Tuesday’s) chain of events, the video was abruptly dropped.”

The Ministry further stated, “As part of regular process under communication and promotional activity for Skill India, the team keeps getting ideas from media houses and organizations to cross-promote each other. The production team (of Chhapaak) had approached Skill India for promoting the subject of the film.”

The report also mentioned that the video is currently being evaluated by the ministry. So no one knows yet if it will be released or not. When The Print tried to reach Deepika Padukone, she gave no response to them. Well, only time will tell if we get to see the video or not.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak features Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. The film revolves around the life of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

