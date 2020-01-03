Deepika Padukone Reveals Her Favourite Pani Puri Place & We Can’t Wait To Try It

Deepika Padukone, who has been missing on the 70 mm screen for quite a long time, has come back with a bang. The actress will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak where she will essay the role of an acid attack survivor. Deepika along with the film’s male lead – Vikrant Massey and the director, has been promoting the film that releases on January 10.

Amidst the promotional spree, Deepika and team even went on to the sets of Kapil Sharma’s show to have a gala time with the host. The episode will be aired this weekend and from what we have heard, it is going to be a riot.

During the many questions asked by Kapil, Deepika was asked if she likes Pani Puri. The actress replied with excitement and said, “My favourite golgappa corner is in Bandra and in Kolkata in-front of a Sabhyasachi shop.” She went on to talk about the film and about her husband Ranveer Singh as well.

Kapil enquired Deepika about a rumour that her and Ranveer’s shoe sizes are exactly the same and they keep on exchanging each others’ footwear. Affirming the same, the Chhappak actress said, “Yes this is true. Our shoe sizes are almost the same. We often wear each other’s shoes.”

The two also talked about how Deepika and Ranveer’s relationship was kept a secret from Kapil because if “Ranveer was jealous of anyone it was you (Kapil Sharma), said Deepika. “Of course Ranveer kept it hidden from you because you were the toughest competition for him”, added Archana Puran Singh.

Talking about her film, Chhapaak marks Deepika’s venture into production as well. The film is based on the life of a real-life acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film hits the theatres on January 10 and will clash with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

