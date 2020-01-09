WHAT! Ishaan Khatter Reveals That He Has STOLEN Things For Janhvi Kapoor

Ishaan Khatter’s chemistry with Janhvi Kapoor has been loved ever since the duo was first papped together. And ever since there have been speculations that the Dhadak co-stars are in a relationship with each other. Though neither Ishaan nor Janhvi has confirmed to these speculations their social media banter is ample proof of the fact that they share a healthy and warm camaraderie with each other.

And now, as Ishaan Khatter has made a rather shocking confession while he was recording Neha Dhupia’s much-loved podcast, Jio Saavan Presents No Filter Neha. During his interaction with Neha, he confessed to doing something bizarre on Janhvi’s request. Ishaan said, “I stole a pillow for Janhvi Kapoor in Oman as she couldn’t do it.”

Ishaan also participated in a quiz where he was asked to choose between Janhvi and her contemporary, Sara Ali Khan. He was also asked who would he want a brighter future for, himself or Janvhi. And Ishaan’s response was the sweetest one could ever hear. Ishaan said, “I wish a more promising future for her and she can choose a more promising future for me.”

Now isn’t that sweet! On the professional front, Ishaan will next be seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy alongside Tabu. Janhvi has an interesting line up with films like the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Takht, RoohiAfzah and the much anticipated Dostana 2.

