Ishaan Khatter’s chemistry with Janhvi Kapoor has been loved ever since the duo was first papped together. And ever since there have been speculations that the Dhadak co-stars are in a relationship with each other. Though neither Ishaan nor Janhvi has confirmed to these speculations their social media banter is ample proof of the fact that they share a healthy and warm camaraderie with each other.

WHAT! Ishaan Khatter Reveals That He Has STOLEN Things For Janhvi Kapoor
And now, as Ishaan Khatter has made a rather shocking confession while he was recording Neha Dhupia’s much-loved podcast, Jio Saavan Presents No Filter Neha. During his interaction with Neha, he confessed to doing something bizarre on Janhvi’s request. Ishaan said, “I stole a pillow for Janhvi Kapoor in Oman as she couldn’t do it.”

Ishaan also participated in a quiz where he was asked to choose between Janhvi and her contemporary, Sara Ali Khan. He was also asked who would he want a brighter future for, himself or Janvhi. And Ishaan’s response was the sweetest one could ever hear. Ishaan said, “I wish a more promising future for her and she can choose a more promising future for me.”

Now isn’t that sweet! On the professional front, Ishaan will next be seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy alongside Tabu. Janhvi has an interesting line up with films like the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Takht, RoohiAfzah and the much anticipated Dostana 2.

